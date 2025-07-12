12/07/2025 - Christmas Concert Celebration

About this event
Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic. With this ticket, you will be seated in the reserved VIP seating area, offering preferred placement for an enhanced concert experience.
Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic. With this ticket, you may sit anywhere within the general admission seating area.
This is a Family-Friendly concert! Santa will be joining us, and handing special gifts to all of the children. For those with young children, a cry room is made available if you need it. This is a dedicated space where you can still hear the music and see the performance. Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic. With this ticket, you may sit anywhere within the general admission seating area.
Enjoy 1 VIP Ticket to each of the 5 upcoming concerts within the 2025-2026 Season!
Enjoy 1 General Admission Ticket to each of the 5 upcoming concerts within the 2025-2026 Season!
At this time, the concert is nearly sold out and all complimentary tickets reserved for Students have been allocated.
Thank you for your service! At this time, the concert is nearly sold out and all complimentary tickets reserved for Veterans and members of the Armed Services have been allocated.
At this time, the concert is nearly sold out and all complimentary tickets reserved for Members of La Casa de Cristo have been allocated.
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