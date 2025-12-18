12/18/25 + 12/21/25 Open Cassingle Booth Hours

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Salem, MA 01970, USA
Calling local musicians, spoken word, poets, storytellers, and more. Sign up for this option and leave with your very own recorded Cassingle and .mp3. Brought to you by Rusty's Recording Studio.
Calling local musicians, spoken word, poets, storytellers, and more. Sign up for this option and leave with your very own recorded Cassingle and .mp3. Brought to you by Rusty's Recording Studio.
$
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