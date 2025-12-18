MOON

Hosted by

MOON

About this event

12/18/25 + 12/21/25 Open Cassingle Booth Hours

24 New Derby St #1

Salem, MA 01970, USA

12/18/25 Cassingle
$25

Calling local musicians, spoken word, poets, storytellers, and more. Sign up for this option and leave with your very own recorded Cassingle and .mp3. Brought to you by Rusty's Recording Studio.

12/21/25 Cassingle
$25

Calling local musicians, spoken word, poets, storytellers, and more. Sign up for this option and leave with your very own recorded Cassingle and .mp3. Brought to you by Rusty's Recording Studio.

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