Punjabi Youth Mela 2024- Door Sales
1050 King Georges Post Rd, Edison, NJ 08837, USA
Please join us for a fun filled event celebrating Punjabi Culture. At the Mela there will be:
Live Performances
Nationally competing bhangra and gidha teams
Local Talent from the tri-state area
Shopping
Wholesale shopping
Fashion jewelry and clothing
Artisanal Crafts
Food
Indian Cuisine
