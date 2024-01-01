CJSA
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Punjabi Youth Mela 2024- Door Sales

1050 King Georges Post Rd, Edison, NJ 08837, USA

Please join us for a fun filled event celebrating Punjabi Culture. At the Mela there will be:

  • Live Performances
    • Nationally competing bhangra and gidha teams
    • Local Talent from the tri-state area
  • Shopping
    • Wholesale shopping
    • Fashion jewelry and clothing
    • Artisanal Crafts
  • Food
    • Indian Cuisine 


Free forms by