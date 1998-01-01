Charity Concert at Big Canoe featuring Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists

Join us for a concert under the stars at The Terraces at Big Canoe featuring music, art, and food benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.





On Saturday, September 16, from 6 - 9 pm, hear the sounds of Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists. Recently voted Orlando's Best Singer/Songwriter and Best Rock Act, Cat Ridgeway is a powerhouse performer from Orlando, FL, known for her soulful vocals, high energy, and magnetic stage presence.





During the concert, Kerry Jackson will be painting the concert scene, which will be raffled off during intermission. Kerry was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi. Early in his childhood, he discovered his passion for art, and after several years of working in the art industry, he committed his life to his art ministry.





The Alzheimer's Association is dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease and supporting those affected. Their mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia by promoting brain health.

Tickets are $100 each, including concert admission, a meal ticket, a dessert popsicle, and a concert t-shirt. Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance or on-site.