12/20 - Victorian Christmas Train and Market

Hosted by
About this event
Adult round trip train ticket to Alna Center station and admission to the Victorian Christmas Market.
Adult ticket discounted for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Good for a round trip train ride to Alna Center station and admission to the Victorian Christmas Market. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
Youth round trip train ticket to Alna Center station and admission to the Victorian Christmas Market for youths aged 4-15.
(Free) Child's round trip train ticket to Alna Center station and admission to the Victorian Christmas Market for children aged 0-3. Infant may need to sit on an adult's lap.
Adult ticket for lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Good for a round trip train ride to Alna Center station and admission to the Victorian Christmas Market. Please give pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
Train ticket and event admission for a resident of Alna, ME. Please give address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!