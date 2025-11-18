WW&F Railway Museum

WW&F Railway Museum

12/20 - Victorian Christmas Train and Market

97 Cross Rd

Alna, ME 04535, USA

Adult
$20.25

Adult round trip train ticket to Alna Center station and admission to the Victorian Christmas Market.

Senior, Military, or WW&F Museum Member
$16.75

Adult ticket discounted for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Good for a round trip train ride to Alna Center station and admission to the Victorian Christmas Market. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Youth
$9.75

Youth round trip train ticket to Alna Center station and admission to the Victorian Christmas Market for youths aged 4-15.

Child (ages 3 and under)
Free

(Free) Child's round trip train ticket to Alna Center station and admission to the Victorian Christmas Market for children aged 0-3. Infant may need to sit on an adult's lap.

WW&F Brass Lifetime Passholder
Free

Adult ticket for lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Good for a round trip train ride to Alna Center station and admission to the Victorian Christmas Market. Please give pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Alna Resident
Free

Train ticket and event admission for a resident of Alna, ME. Please give address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

