Sales closed

2024 Viva Bach Peterborough - "Flute and Harpsichords"

1 Grove St

Peterborough, NH 03458, USA

Add a donation for Viva Bach Peterborough, a fiscally sponsored project of Arts Alive

$

General admission
$25
Viva Bach Peterborough 2024 "Flute and Harpsichords" Friday, October 25th at 7PM Concert location: Peterborough Townhouse 1 Grove Street Peterborough, NH Contact us at [email protected] if you have questions

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!