2024 Viva Bach Peterborough - "Flute and Harpsichords"

Add a donation for Viva Bach Peterborough, a fiscally sponsored project of Arts Alive
$
General admission
$25
Viva Bach Peterborough 2024 "Flute and Harpsichords"
Friday, October 25th at 7PM
Concert location:
Peterborough Townhouse
1 Grove Street Peterborough, NH
Contact us at [email protected] if you have questions
Viva Bach Peterborough 2024 "Flute and Harpsichords"
Friday, October 25th at 7PM
Concert location:
Peterborough Townhouse
1 Grove Street Peterborough, NH
Contact us at [email protected] if you have questions
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!