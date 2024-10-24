Ferrets and Friends Sanctuary's shop

About The Design:
This shirt features our original sanctuary logo. Fang was a ferret who found sanctuary with us and lived a long, happy life here.
Colors we recommend: white, black, grey (light or dark), beige, indigo, burgundy
Sanctuary Supporter Pullover
$20
Sanctuary Supporter Hoodie
$25
ComFI and Cozy Tshirt
$15
About The Design:
This design features Fi, a senior dog who was surrendered to us at 15 years old. She is no longer with us after losing her battle to kidney disease but she had so much life and energy and we want to keep it alive.
Colors we recommend: light pink, light blue, beige, tan, dark brown, grey, or white. A white border could be added to print on black shirts.
ComFI and Cozy Pullover
$20
ComFI and Cozy Hoodie
$25
Grey With Me Tshirt
$15
About The Design:
This design is based off of Sasha, a current sanctuary dog with us. She is the definition of a gentle soul, and she’s an amazing reminder to people why dogs, young or old, deserve to spend their final days with love.
Colors we recommend: light or dark purple, light or dark grey, white, rose
Grey With Me Pullover
$20
Grey With Me Hoodie
$25
Better Together Tshirt
$15
About The Design:
This design was done by a local artist named Jess Henderson. It perfectly captures the loving, social personality of ferrets. Life is truly better together.
Colors we recommend: wine, light pink, light blue, black, white, dark teal
Better Together Pullover
$20
Better Together Hoodie
$25
Dook the Halls Tshirt
$15
About The Design:
Meet a real life elf- Elliot. A current member here who is always there to cuddle or make you laugh. Yes, he’s wearing a real mini Santa hat.
Colors we recommend: dark green, light or dark grey, black, red
Dook the Halls Pullover
$20
Dook the Halls Hoodie
$25
Cancer Bites Tshirt
$15
About The Design:
This design is inspired by all of the beings, human or dog, who have had to go through a cancer diagnosis. It’s for them, their friends/family, and everyone who’s had to fight cancer or watch someone else fight it. Because quite frankly, cancer bites!!
Colors we recommend: white, light grey, dark grey, shades of pink and purple different than the cancer ribbon
Cancer Bites Pullover
$20
Cancer Bites Hoodie
$25
Love - Big Or Small Tshirt
$15
About this Design:
We believe in loving animals big and small, and we work to help every animal we can. Everyone deserves love and care.
Colors we recommend: black, dark grey, light grey, white, or any pastel color
Love- Big or Small Pullover
$20
Love - Big or Small Hoodie
$25
