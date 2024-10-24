Ferrets and Friends Sanctuary's shop

About The Design: This design features Fi, a senior dog who was surrendered to us at 15 years old. She is no longer with us after losing her battle to kidney disease but she had so much life and energy and we want to keep it alive. Colors we recommend: light pink, light blue, beige, tan, dark brown, grey, or white. A white border could be added to print on black shirts.

About The Design: This design features Fi, a senior dog who was surrendered to us at 15 years old. She is no longer with us after losing her battle to kidney disease but she had so much life and energy and we want to keep it alive. Colors we recommend: light pink, light blue, beige, tan, dark brown, grey, or white. A white border could be added to print on black shirts.

More details...