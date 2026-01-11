BZH New York Inc

Hosted by

BZH New York Inc

About this event

Annual Chandeleur Party at L'Alliance's

22 E 60th St #1077

New York, NY 10022, USA, SKY Room, 8th floor

Admission - 2-3:30PM - 1 item (food or drink)
$5

Enjoy 1 drink or 1 crepe/galette (of your choice) during the specified time. You can add more drinks and food later on at the site during that time.

Admission - 2-3:30PM - 1 combo (3 items, food or drinks)
$12

Enjoy 3 items (drink crepes/galettes (of your choice)) during the specified time. You can add more drinks and food later on at the site during that time.

Admission - 3:30-5PM - 1 item (food or drink)
$5

Enjoy 1 drink or 1 crepe/galette (of your choice) during the specified time. You can add more drinks and food later on at the site during that time.

Admission - 3:30-5PM - 1 combo (3 items, food or drinks)
$12

Enjoy 3 items (drink crepes/galettes (of your choice)) during the specified time. You can add more drinks and food later on at the site during that time.

BZH New York's Pin's
$10

You're missing your BZH New York's Pin's? Buy it now and receive it upon your arrival at the Party!

Add a donation for BZH New York Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!