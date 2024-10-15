2025 Sponsorships

Bronze Level Sponsor
$150
Logo, link & featured posts on CRC website, Facebook, Strava & Instagram
Silver Level Sponsor
$250
Sponsor a CRC individual event. Event sponsor options: CRC Pizza Night, Saturday Group Run, Tuesday Pub Run, CRC Races.
Gold Level Sponsor
$500
Gold – Title Sponsor ($500 or more): Be a presenting sponsor of all CRC races and events, plus all the features of the lower tiers plus title sponsor recognition in all CRC publications and website.
Scholarship Sponsor
$50
CRC has teamed with Chico Striders Youth Running Club to fund the Run Strong Scholarship, a yearly award to a local student athlete. Contribute any amount you would like in multiples of $50.00.
