About the memberships

Join Langley Club 5/6!

Membership
$15

Valid for one year

TSgt Landing Fee
$20

Valid for one year

This purchase includes: - 1 Year membership into Langley 5/6 Club - Monthly mentorship from a variety of resources across the base. - Access to a network of motivated NCO's who are hungry for growth. - Countless opportunities to give back to Langley AFB. - Landing fee for TSgt

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!