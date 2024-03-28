Join Langley Club 5/6!

Your purchase of a one year membership into the 5/6 Club buys you:
- Monthly mentorship from a variety of resources across the base.
- Access to a network of motivated NCO's who are hungry for growth.
- Countless opportunities to give back to Langley AFB.
- A 5/6 Shirt so you can show your council pride.
TSgt Landing Fee
$20
Valid for one year
This purchase includes:
- 1 Year membership into Langley 5/6 Club
- Monthly mentorship from a variety of resources across the base.
- Access to a network of motivated NCO's who are hungry for growth.
- Countless opportunities to give back to Langley AFB.
- Landing fee for TSgt
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!