Includes Five (5) All OWT Weekend Passes Remarks at the Friday PreQuel event Logo on sponsor banner at all events Custom pop-up banner in the Wine Soiree entry walkway Social media posts leading up to events Four (4) complementary tickets to the annual scholarship reception

Includes Five (5) All OWT Weekend Passes Remarks at the Friday PreQuel event Logo on sponsor banner at all events Custom pop-up banner in the Wine Soiree entry walkway Social media posts leading up to events Four (4) complementary tickets to the annual scholarship reception

More details...