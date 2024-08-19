Includes Five (5) All OWT Weekend Passes
Remarks at the Friday PreQuel event
Logo on sponsor banner at all events
Custom pop-up banner in the Wine Soiree entry walkway
Social media posts leading up to events
Four (4) complementary tickets to the annual scholarship reception
Includes Five (5) All OWT Weekend Passes
Remarks at the Friday PreQuel event
Logo on sponsor banner at all events
Custom pop-up banner in the Wine Soiree entry walkway
Social media posts leading up to events
Four (4) complementary tickets to the annual scholarship reception
Purple & Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
Includes Four (4) All OWT Weekend Experience Passes
Logo on sponsor banner at all events
Custom pop-up banner in the Wine Soiree entry walkway
Social media posts leading up to events
Two (2) complementary tickets to the annual scholarship reception
Includes Four (4) All OWT Weekend Experience Passes
Logo on sponsor banner at all events
Custom pop-up banner in the Wine Soiree entry walkway
Social media posts leading up to events
Two (2) complementary tickets to the annual scholarship reception
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
Includes Three (3) All OWT Weekend Passes
Logo on sponsor banner at the Wine Soiree
Social media posts leading up to event
One (1) complementary ticket to the annual scholarship reception
Includes Three (3) All OWT Weekend Passes
Logo on sponsor banner at the Wine Soiree
Social media posts leading up to event
One (1) complementary ticket to the annual scholarship reception
Purple Sponsorship
$1,000
Includes Two (2) All OWT Weekend Passes
Logo on sponsor banner at the Wine Soiree
Social media posts leading up to events
Includes Two (2) All OWT Weekend Passes
Logo on sponsor banner at the Wine Soiree
Social media posts leading up to events
Supporter Sponsorship
$500
Includes One (1) All OWT Weekend Pass
Logo on sponsor banner at the Wine Soiree
Includes One (1) All OWT Weekend Pass
Logo on sponsor banner at the Wine Soiree
Souvenir Book Ad - Inside Cover
$350
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!