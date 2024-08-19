All OWT Weekend

552 S Stephanie Street

Henderson, NV 89012

Platinum Sponorship
$3,500
Includes Five (5) All OWT Weekend Passes Remarks at the Friday PreQuel event Logo on sponsor banner at all events Custom pop-up banner in the Wine Soiree entry walkway Social media posts leading up to events Four (4) complementary tickets to the annual scholarship reception
Purple & Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
Includes Four (4) All OWT Weekend Experience Passes Logo on sponsor banner at all events Custom pop-up banner in the Wine Soiree entry walkway Social media posts leading up to events Two (2) complementary tickets to the annual scholarship reception
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
Includes Three (3) All OWT Weekend Passes Logo on sponsor banner at the Wine Soiree Social media posts leading up to event One (1) complementary ticket to the annual scholarship reception
Purple Sponsorship
$1,000
Includes Two (2) All OWT Weekend Passes Logo on sponsor banner at the Wine Soiree Social media posts leading up to events
Supporter Sponsorship
$500
Includes One (1) All OWT Weekend Pass Logo on sponsor banner at the Wine Soiree
Souvenir Book Ad - Inside Cover
$350

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!