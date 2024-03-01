2024 MHS Mustang Softball Source

March 1, 2024

Diana Williams

Head Coach

Milwaukie Mustang Softball

2301 SE Willard St.

Milwaukie, Oregon 97222

To: All True MUSTANGS

RE: Softball Field Outfield Fence Sponsorship

It is time to support the young women of our Milwaukie Mustang Softball Program. We are sending out the call for support and we hope you are up for it! As a vital member of our community and eager to build on that same sense of teamwork that we all strive for, we see you as the ideal partner.

Your valued contribution will provide the necessary resources to purchase new sports equipment, fund team travel expenses, improve infrastructure, and cover tournament fees. By Sponsoring our team, you will support the growth and development of Milwaukie Athletics and enhance the lives of the youth in this community. Furthermore, you will gain significant positive recognition among the community.

With a donation of $500, you can be one of the everyday heroes this City needs. In return, we would proudly display your company logo with a standard outfield fence banner and in communications within the school and community, creating a mutually beneficial partnership. We are also interested in customizing a mutually beneficial plan that would meet your existing budget.

Thank you for considering our request. Your support will make a significant difference in our dedicated athletes’ lives and contribute to our team’s success. We look forward to discussing this opportunity further and sincerely hope to have you as our valued sponsor.

Sincerely,

Diana Williams

Head Coach

Milwaukie Mustang Softball