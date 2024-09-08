American Indian Heritage Day In Texas's Silent Auction

Teton Trade Cloth graciously donated a Navy Honor Blanket to American Indian Heritage Day. The Royal navy color is striking in person, and we hope to get this blanket to a great home.
The Teton Honor Blanket
From Teton Trade Cloth:
We hope this blanket brings the recipient, honor, comfort, and healing. Our intention and hope is that this blanket will help the community celebrate the promise of a bright future for us all.
100% Wool, Exclusive of Trim
Approx 80" X 60"
Imported
Teton Trade Cloth graciously donated a Navy Honor Blanket to American Indian Heritage Day. The Royal navy color is striking in person, and we hope to get this blanket to a great home.
The Teton Honor Blanket
From Teton Trade Cloth:
We hope this blanket brings the recipient, honor, comfort, and healing. Our intention and hope is that this blanket will help the community celebrate the promise of a bright future for us all.
100% Wool, Exclusive of Trim
Approx 80" X 60"
Imported
Teton Trade Cloth Serape Blanket in American Red
$115
Starting bid
American Indian Heritage Day thanks our partners at Teton Trade Cloth for donating this Serape Blanket in the color American Red. The blanket would look amazing in anyone's home or be a wonderful a gift!
From Teton Trade Cloth:
Distinctive serape striping design
100% Wool Warp and Weft
American Made
Native American Designed
USA Single-Sourced Natural Fiber
This special blankets represent a historic and important moment for us as Native American People.
Teton is owned by the Delaware Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, and we are also partial owners of one of the last remaining wool mills in the United States.
American Woolen was founded in 1899 and the mill we operate was founded in 1853.
These amazing blankets are the first to be made right here in America at our wool mill in Connecticut.
Approx 80" x 60"
100% Wool
American Indian Heritage Day thanks our partners at Teton Trade Cloth for donating this Serape Blanket in the color American Red. The blanket would look amazing in anyone's home or be a wonderful a gift!
From Teton Trade Cloth:
Distinctive serape striping design
100% Wool Warp and Weft
American Made
Native American Designed
USA Single-Sourced Natural Fiber
This special blankets represent a historic and important moment for us as Native American People.
Teton is owned by the Delaware Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, and we are also partial owners of one of the last remaining wool mills in the United States.
American Woolen was founded in 1899 and the mill we operate was founded in 1853.
These amazing blankets are the first to be made right here in America at our wool mill in Connecticut.
Approx 80" x 60"
100% Wool
"Mother Earth" Framed Original Art Print by Brian Larney
$50
Starting bid
Mother Earth: Representing the physical world, the land, and all living creatures, Mother Earth is the nurturer and sustainer of life. She is often associated with fertility, abundance, and the interconnectedness of all beings.
Father Sky and Mother Earth are two prominent figures in many Indigenous American creation stories and beliefs. They represent the fundamental elements of the universe and the interconnectedness of all things.
Also addressing the Historical Injustice from Land Acknowledgments of Texas can help to address the historical injustices experienced by Indigenous peoples, including forced displacement, loss of land, and cultural suppression. Education and Awareness: Land acknowledgments raise awareness about Indigenous history, culture, and ongoing issues, promoting education and empathy.
Mother Earth: Representing the physical world, the land, and all living creatures, Mother Earth is the nurturer and sustainer of life. She is often associated with fertility, abundance, and the interconnectedness of all beings.
Father Sky and Mother Earth are two prominent figures in many Indigenous American creation stories and beliefs. They represent the fundamental elements of the universe and the interconnectedness of all things.
Also addressing the Historical Injustice from Land Acknowledgments of Texas can help to address the historical injustices experienced by Indigenous peoples, including forced displacement, loss of land, and cultural suppression. Education and Awareness: Land acknowledgments raise awareness about Indigenous history, culture, and ongoing issues, promoting education and empathy.
"Father Sky" Framed Original Art Print by Brian Larney
$50
Starting bid
Father Sky and Mother Earth are two prominent figures in many Indigenous American creation stories and beliefs. They represent the fundamental elements of the universe and the interconnectedness of all things.
Father Sky: Often associated with the heavens, the sun, and the spiritual realm, Father Sky is the provider of light, warmth, and spiritual guidance. He may be seen as a benevolent force watching over humanity.
Also addressing the Historical Injustice from Land Acknowledgments of Texas can help to address the historical injustices experienced by Indigenous peoples, including forced displacement, loss of land, and cultural suppression. Education and Awareness: Land acknowledgments raise awareness about Indigenous history, culture, and ongoing issues, promoting education and empathy.
Father Sky and Mother Earth are two prominent figures in many Indigenous American creation stories and beliefs. They represent the fundamental elements of the universe and the interconnectedness of all things.
Father Sky: Often associated with the heavens, the sun, and the spiritual realm, Father Sky is the provider of light, warmth, and spiritual guidance. He may be seen as a benevolent force watching over humanity.
Also addressing the Historical Injustice from Land Acknowledgments of Texas can help to address the historical injustices experienced by Indigenous peoples, including forced displacement, loss of land, and cultural suppression. Education and Awareness: Land acknowledgments raise awareness about Indigenous history, culture, and ongoing issues, promoting education and empathy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!