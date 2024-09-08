American Indian Heritage Day In Texas's Silent Auction

American Indian Heritage Day thanks our partners at Teton Trade Cloth for donating this Serape Blanket in the color American Red. The blanket would look amazing in anyone's home or be a wonderful a gift! From Teton Trade Cloth: Distinctive serape striping design 100% Wool Warp and Weft American Made Native American Designed USA Single-Sourced Natural Fiber This special blankets represent a historic and important moment for us as Native American People. Teton is owned by the Delaware Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, and we are also partial owners of one of the last remaining wool mills in the United States. American Woolen was founded in 1899 and the mill we operate was founded in 1853. These amazing blankets are the first to be made right here in America at our wool mill in Connecticut. Approx 80" x 60" 100% Wool

American Indian Heritage Day thanks our partners at Teton Trade Cloth for donating this Serape Blanket in the color American Red. The blanket would look amazing in anyone's home or be a wonderful a gift! From Teton Trade Cloth: Distinctive serape striping design 100% Wool Warp and Weft American Made Native American Designed USA Single-Sourced Natural Fiber This special blankets represent a historic and important moment for us as Native American People. Teton is owned by the Delaware Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, and we are also partial owners of one of the last remaining wool mills in the United States. American Woolen was founded in 1899 and the mill we operate was founded in 1853. These amazing blankets are the first to be made right here in America at our wool mill in Connecticut. Approx 80" x 60" 100% Wool

More details...