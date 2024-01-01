Pedal Powered Picnic - An Outdoor Benefit

An outdoor benefit to support Cabinet of Curiosity’s free summer programming: Pedal Powered Playground. Enjoy picnic foods, live grilling, beer, soda, all the elements of 2024’s Pedal Powered Playground: 3 enormous interactive sculptures, multiple bikes that power whimsical devices, an engineering workshop, a short puppet show, and a free coloring book. Live musical performance by Michelle Billingsley from 3 - 4 p.m. We’ll see you there. And there might just be a few extra surprises!









NOTE: Zeffy (our fundraising platform) automatically applies a percent "contribution" to all payments. In the contribution section of the form, please select "other" and enter "$0" to avoid this added cost.