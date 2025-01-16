125th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

Dates: October 3-5, 2025
Age Requirement: 21 and older only
BYOB: Bring your own drinks
Itinerary:
Friday:
Arrive between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres as you settle in. Remember to bring your own beverages!
Saturday:
Savor a full day of meals, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Sunday:
Begin the day with breakfast before departing the island at 11:00 AM.
Extras:
Island hosts will be on hand to meet many of your vacationing needs, ensuring a personalized and relaxing experience.
Additional Notes:
Further details will be tailored to the group once we connect with the package winner. We’re happy to customize elements of the experience to suit your preferences!
