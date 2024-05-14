The Afro-Vegan Supper Club is an exclusive dining experience that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of the African Diaspora. Featuring a curated menu of plant-based dishes inspired by these diverse traditions, our supper club showcases the vibrant flavors and cultural significance of these cuisines.

In addition to exceptional dining, our supper club offers a unique cultural experience by showcasing talented performing artists from all over the world. Through live music, poetry, and other "surprise" performances, guests are immersed in an atmosphere of celebration and creativity.

More than just a dining experience, the Afro-Vegan Supper Club creates a safe and intimate space for meaningful conversations and connections. With limited seating for only 50 people, each event takes place in secret locations, adding an element of intrigue and exclusivity. These gatherings occur just once a month, providing a rare opportunity to indulge in exceptional food, culture, and community.





Your Ticket is a non-refundable tax deductible donation to "FOR THE FEM IN YOU" and includes a 6 course VEGAN supper , prepared with love by Chef Ease. Chef Ease brings over 20 years of culinary experience to the table, drawing inspiration from her grandmother's cherished recipes and vegan lifestyle.





Location is sent 48 hours before Supper, This Series is based in Richmond, Virginia. Attire can be dressy casual to Semi - Formal, please no sneakers. "When we look our best, we feel our best". Free Welcome Gifts for all in attendance, servers will be present to make sure your experience is unforgettable.