Eastside Student Center
Halloweezer 2024 Raffle!
1 Ticket
$10
1 Chance to Win! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
1 Chance to Win! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
More details...
Add
5 Ticket Bundle
$45
This includes 5 tickets
5 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($9/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
5 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($9/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
More details...
Add
10 Ticket Bundle
$85
This includes 10 tickets
10 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($8.50/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
10 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($8.50/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
More details...
Add
15 Ticket Bundle
$120
This includes 15 tickets
15 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($8/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
15 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($8/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
More details...
Add
20 Ticket Bundle
$150
This includes 20 tickets
20 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($7.50/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
20 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($7.50/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
More details...
Add
30 Ticket Bundle
$210
This includes 30 tickets
30 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($7/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
30 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($7/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
More details...
Add
50 Ticket Bundle
$325
This includes 50 tickets
50 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($6.50/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
50 Chances to Win, at a Discounted Price ($6.50/ticket)! All proceeds directly benefit Eastside Student Center!
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Eastside Student Center
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue