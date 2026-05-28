127th Founder Day

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Doors open at 6
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Doors open at 6
5pm Doors open for VIP's, Meet and Greet with VFW National Rep/ Special History Presentation by the Post Historian, Names added to Program, Mention in Program, Seated with Post/ District/ Department/ Officers
5pm Doors open for VIP's, Meet and Greet with VFW National Rep/ Special History Presentation by the Post Historian, Names added to Program, Mention in Program, Seated with Post/ District/ Department/ Officers
5pm Doors open for VIP's, Meet and Greet with VFW National Rep/ Special History Presentation by the Post Historian, Logo or names added to Program, Mention in Program
5pm Doors open for VIP's, Meet and Greet with VFW National Rep/ Special History Presentation by the Post Historian, Logo or names added to Program, Mention in Program
5pm Doors open for VIP's, Meet and Greet with VFW National Rep/ Special History Presentation by the Post Historian, Logo or Names added to Program, Mention in Program
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