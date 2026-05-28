John S. Stewart Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Post No. 1

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John S. Stewart Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Post No. 1

About this event

127th Founder Day

841 Santa Fe Dr

Denver, CO 80204, USA

General Admission Single Ticket
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Doors open at 6

General Admission Couple Ticket
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Doors open at 6

VIP Single Ticket
$75

5pm Doors open for VIP's, Meet and Greet with VFW National Rep/ Special History Presentation by the Post Historian, Names added to Program, Mention in Program, Seated with Post/ District/ Department/ Officers

VIP Couple Ticket
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

5pm Doors open for VIP's, Meet and Greet with VFW National Rep/ Special History Presentation by the Post Historian, Names added to Program, Mention in Program, Seated with Post/ District/ Department/ Officers

VIP Sponsorship Level Bronze
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

5pm Doors open for VIP's, Meet and Greet with VFW National Rep/ Special History Presentation by the Post Historian, Logo or names added to Program, Mention in Program

VIP Sponsorship Level Silver
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

5pm Doors open for VIP's, Meet and Greet with VFW National Rep/ Special History Presentation by the Post Historian, Logo or names added to Program, Mention in Program

VIP Sponsorship Level Gold
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

5pm Doors open for VIP's, Meet and Greet with VFW National Rep/ Special History Presentation by the Post Historian, Logo or Names added to Program, Mention in Program

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