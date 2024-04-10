2024 Dream Like Will Trivia Night

🎉 Excitement is in the air!





Get ready to be part of something extraordinary with your friends at our trivia night! Test your knowledge with fun and challenging rounds while enjoying free soda and beer. Join us for a night of excitement and laughter at our "Hats and Roses: a Night at the Races" party theme - it's an event you won't want to miss!

Proceeds to benefit the Boys and Girls Club summer program in St. Charles County.

VIP TABLES AVAILABLE. (VIP tables MUST be paid by April 10, 2024)



Boys and Girls Club, St. Charles Unit, St. Charles, MO

Doors open at 6:30 pm -- Trivia begins at 7

We shall have all of the same awesome features as past years, such as:

--Free beer and soda

--Limited number of VIP tables***

--Entertaining and challenging trivia rounds

--Bonus games

--Silent Auction and Raffle baskets,

--Mulligans, and 50/50 raffle

--Table Theme: "A Night at the Races" Decorate your table/dress up. Best hat contest: Win a prize!

--This event is recommended for ages 14-99. No one under 21 may consume alcohol.

Regular table of up to 8 - $200

VIP table of 8 - $360***

Reserve you table today. Visit

or contact Dream Like Will at

***VIP tables include BBQ meal plus drinks served at your table by friendly servers (beer served till last call). Also, VIP tables receive 10 free mulligans and free entries into all bonus games. VIP tables MUST be paid by April 10, 2024

VIP table of up to 8 - $360

Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.