Chase Reel Golf Tournament Sponsorships

186 Country Club Rd

Dover, AR 72837, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$2,000
*Company logo printed on golf towel that every golfer will receive. *2 Social media posts highlighting company as Diamond Sponsor. *Company logo and link on website and on tournament banners. *Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony. *Company logo on tournament shirt. *FREE golf foursome.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
*Social media post highlighting company as Platinum Sponsor. *Company logo and link on website and on tournament banners. *Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony. *Company logo on tournament shirt. *FREE golf foursome.
Gold Sponsor
$500
*Company logo and link on website and on tournament banners. *Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony. *Company logo on tournament shirt. *$100 off golf foursome.
Silver Sponsor
$300
*Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony. *Company logo on tournament shirt. *$50 off golf foursome
Contest Hole Sponsor
$200
*Sponsor name and logo on the contest hole tee signage. *Sponsor can have a tent or table at sign in and/or lunch to network and hand out materials.
Hole Sponsor
$100
Sponsor name and logo on tee signage at one hole.
Sponsor with cash or check
Free

