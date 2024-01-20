Chase Reel Golf Tournament Sponsorships

*Company logo printed on golf towel that every golfer will receive.
*2 Social media posts highlighting company as Diamond Sponsor.
*Company logo and link on website and on tournament banners.
*Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony.
*Company logo on tournament shirt.
*FREE golf foursome.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
*Social media post highlighting company as Platinum Sponsor.
*Company logo and link on website and on tournament banners.
*Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony.
*Company logo on tournament shirt.
*FREE golf foursome.
Gold Sponsor
$500
*Company logo and link on website and on tournament banners.
*Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony.
*Company logo on tournament shirt.
*$100 off golf foursome.
Silver Sponsor
$300
*Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony.
*Company logo on tournament shirt.
*$50 off golf foursome
Contest Hole Sponsor
$200
*Sponsor name and logo on the contest hole tee signage.
*Sponsor can have a tent or table at sign in and/or lunch to network and hand out materials.
Hole Sponsor
$100
Sponsor name and logo on tee signage at one hole.
Sponsor with cash or check
Free
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!