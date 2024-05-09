Spain - Discover 3 Ancient Secrets that Can Change Your Life Forever/ Descubre 3 Secretos Ancestrales que Pueden Cambiar Tu Vida Para Siempre





Discover 3 Ancient Secrets that Can Change Your Life Forever

Descubre 3 Secretos Ancestrales que Pueden Cambiar Tu Vida Para Siempre





On May 9, 2024 - Discover and experience, from the author of "Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer", practical secrets and simple, everyday tools that can help bring you more vibrant health, unlimited energy, and peace of mind.





Dr. Clint G Rogers - is a university researcher who has traveled the world, studying and sharing Ancient Secrets that have helped to heal millions. He spoke on TEDx, and stages around the world. He is the Author of a best-selling book which has been translated in 30+ languages, “Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer.” His story has changed the lives of people around the world, leading to him being Knighted for his service to humanity.





El 9 de mayo de 2024: descubra y experimente, del autor de "Secretos Ancestrales de un Maestro Sanador", secretos prácticos y herramientas sencillas y cotidianas que pueden ayudarle a lograr una salud más vibrante, energía ilimitada y tranquilidad.





Dr. Clint G Rogers: es un investigador universitario que ha viajado por el mundo estudiando y compartiendo secretos antiguos que han ayudado a sanar a millones. Habló en TEDx y en escenarios de todo el mundo. Es autor de un libro de gran éxito de ventas que ha sido traducido a más de 30 idiomas, "Secretos ancestrales de un maestro sanador". Su historia ha cambiado la vida de personas de todo el mundo, lo que le llevó a ser nombrado Caballero por su servicio a la humanidad.





Date:

May 9, 2024 at 7pm





Location:

Sala del Mig

Ctra. Centre Cultural Can Costa, carretera de Balenyà 101 08552

Taradell

Barcelona, Spain







Fecha:

9 de mayo de 2024 a las 19 h





Ubicación:

Sala del Mig

Ctra. Centre Cultural Can Costa, carretera de Balenyà 101 08552

Taradell

Barcelona









Attendance to this event is FREE with an option to include a donation that will support our the Ancient Secrets Foundation and our children in Nepal, if your heart desires.





La asistencia a esta presentación del libro + taller (workshop) es GRATUITA. Reserva tu tiquete para confirmar tu asistencia y reservar plaza. Tambien tienes opción de incluir una donación que apoyará nuestra Fundación Ancient Secrets y nuestros niños en Nepal, si su corazón lo desea.



