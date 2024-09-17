Corporate Sponsorships/Partnership Contribution

Social media acknowledgment in a collective post with other silver sponsors.
Opportunity to distribute promotional items at the event.
Recognition during the event closing remarks.
Logo placement on the FFVHS website and select event materials.
Social media acknowledgment in a collective post with other silver sponsors.
Opportunity to distribute promotional items at the event.
Recognition during the event closing remarks.
Logo placement on the FFVHS website and select event materials.
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
Logo placement on the FFVHS website and select event materials.
Recognition in the event’s opening remarks.
Mention in select press releases and media coverage.
Reserved seating at events.
Social media recognition with a thank you post shared across platforms.
Option to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Logo placement on the FFVHS website and select event materials.
Recognition in the event’s opening remarks.
Mention in select press releases and media coverage.
Reserved seating at events.
Social media recognition with a thank you post shared across platforms.
Option to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Platinum Sponsorship
$8,000
Option to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Prominent logo placement on all event materials and FFVHS’s website.
Featured as a leading sponsor in all press releases and media coverage.
Opportunity to speak at the event or a special mention during the opening ceremony.
Exclusive VIP seating at events.
A dedicated post on all FFVHS social media platforms thanking the sponsor.
Opportunities to feature promotional materials at events.
First right of refusal for sponsorship in the next event.
iHeart Radio Commercial: The company or organization sponsor will receive personal advertising intertwined with our promotional spots on iHeart Radio, amplifying their visibility and association with FFVHS’s mission and events.
Option to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Prominent logo placement on all event materials and FFVHS’s website.
Featured as a leading sponsor in all press releases and media coverage.
Opportunity to speak at the event or a special mention during the opening ceremony.
Exclusive VIP seating at events.
A dedicated post on all FFVHS social media platforms thanking the sponsor.
Opportunities to feature promotional materials at events.
First right of refusal for sponsorship in the next event.
iHeart Radio Commercial: The company or organization sponsor will receive personal advertising intertwined with our promotional spots on iHeart Radio, amplifying their visibility and association with FFVHS’s mission and events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!