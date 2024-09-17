Corporate Sponsorships/Partnership Contribution

Option to include promotional materials in event gift bags. Prominent logo placement on all event materials and FFVHS’s website. Featured as a leading sponsor in all press releases and media coverage. Opportunity to speak at the event or a special mention during the opening ceremony. Exclusive VIP seating at events. A dedicated post on all FFVHS social media platforms thanking the sponsor. Opportunities to feature promotional materials at events. First right of refusal for sponsorship in the next event. iHeart Radio Commercial: The company or organization sponsor will receive personal advertising intertwined with our promotional spots on iHeart Radio, amplifying their visibility and association with FFVHS’s mission and events.

Option to include promotional materials in event gift bags. Prominent logo placement on all event materials and FFVHS’s website. Featured as a leading sponsor in all press releases and media coverage. Opportunity to speak at the event or a special mention during the opening ceremony. Exclusive VIP seating at events. A dedicated post on all FFVHS social media platforms thanking the sponsor. Opportunities to feature promotional materials at events. First right of refusal for sponsorship in the next event. iHeart Radio Commercial: The company or organization sponsor will receive personal advertising intertwined with our promotional spots on iHeart Radio, amplifying their visibility and association with FFVHS’s mission and events.

More details...