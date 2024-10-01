Performance Advantage's Apparel Shop

Performance Advantage T-Shirts item
Performance Advantage T-Shirts item
Performance Advantage T-Shirts item
Performance Advantage T-Shirts
$20

PA or Performance Advantage

Performance Advantage Embroidered snapback item
Performance Advantage Embroidered snapback item
Performance Advantage Embroidered snapback
$35

Specify White or Navy. These hats are ONE SIZE FITS ALL.

Limited Edition PA Embroidered Warm Up Grey Jacket item
Limited Edition PA Embroidered Warm Up Grey Jacket item
Limited Edition PA Embroidered Warm Up Grey Jacket
$35

Only ADULT SMALL thru LARGE (very limited supply)

Performance Advantage Sweatshirt 1 (Perf.Advan) item
Performance Advantage Sweatshirt 1 (Perf.Advan) item
Performance Advantage Sweatshirt 1 (Perf.Advan) item
Performance Advantage Sweatshirt 1 (Perf.Advan)
$35

Please specify Adult or Youth Size

Performance Advantage Sweatshirt 2 (Elite) item
Performance Advantage Sweatshirt 2 (Elite)
$35

Please specify Adult or Youth Size

Performance Advantage Sweatshirt 3 (PA Chest) item
Performance Advantage Sweatshirt 3 (PA Chest) item
Performance Advantage Sweatshirt 3 (PA Chest) item
Performance Advantage Sweatshirt 3 (PA Chest)
$35

Please specify Adult or Youth Size

New Era Fitted Custom PA Hat item
New Era Fitted Custom PA Hat item
New Era Fitted Custom PA Hat
$35

Specify Size between 7 and 8 (in 1/4 size increments)

Embroidered Fleece Sherpa Blanket item
Embroidered Fleece Sherpa Blanket item
Embroidered Fleece Sherpa Blanket
$25

Thick Sherpa Fleece Warm Embroidered Large PA Logo Blanket in Navy and White. SALE! Limited stock!

Limited Edition PA Embroidered Warm Up Navy Jacket item
Limited Edition PA Embroidered Warm Up Navy Jacket
$35

Specify Size (ONLY sizes Adult Unisex S-XXL)

Uniform Purchase item
Uniform Purchase
$55

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!