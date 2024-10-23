Child Advocate In Divorce Parent Education and Training Workshop

‼️

Zeffy adds a default tip to support their service. This tip is optional, does not go to CAID (🚫), and won’t impact your registration. To change or remove it, select Other and type 0.

‼️





Emphasis in the Parent Education and Training Workshop is placed on the risks divorce poses to children.



Attendants will leave the workshop with an understanding of healthy ways to deal with issues of divorce and an awareness of how they may unwittingly place their child in harm’s way.