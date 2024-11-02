JAHI 2024 Spiritual Day

Join us for Just As He Is!

Due to limited space, these spiritual days are for New Jersey churches only.







+ Middle School Girls (7th & 8th Grade Only) November 2, 2024

Guest Speakers: Marianne Tanious

+ High School Girls (9th to 12th Grade) November 9, 2024

Guest Speakers: Marian Gad





REGISTRATION DEADLINES:

$25.00 (USD) through October 7

$35.00 (USD) from October 8 - 14





**NO REFUNDS WILL BE HONORED**





Location:

Saint Mary & Saint Athanasius Coptic Orthodox Church

211 US-206

Hillsborough, NJ 08844





Time:

8:30AM to 4:30PM





Note for servants: Each servant will be responsible for 8 to 10 youth girls.