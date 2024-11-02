Logo
JAHI
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

JAHI 2024 Spiritual Day

211 US-206, Hillsborough Township, NJ 08844, USA

Join us for Just As He Is!

Due to limited space, these spiritual days are for New Jersey churches only.


+ Middle School Girls (7th & 8th Grade Only) November 2, 2024

Guest Speakers: Marianne Tanious

+ High School Girls (9th to 12th Grade) November 9, 2024

Guest Speakers: Marian Gad


REGISTRATION DEADLINES: 

$25.00 (USD) through October 7

$35.00 (USD) from October 8 - 14


**NO REFUNDS WILL BE HONORED**


Location: 

Saint Mary & Saint Athanasius Coptic Orthodox Church

211 US-206 

Hillsborough, NJ 08844


Time:

8:30AM to 4:30PM 


Note for servants: Each servant will be responsible for 8 to 10 youth girls.

SERVANTS: Please note, if you are attending both events, you will need to complete another registration form.

Free forms by