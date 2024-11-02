JAHI 2024 Spiritual Day

Join us for Just As He Is!
Due to limited space, these spiritual days are for New Jersey churches only.
+ Middle School Girls (7th & 8th Grade Only) November 2, 2024
Guest Speakers: Marianne Tanious
+ High School Girls (9th to 12th Grade) November 9, 2024
Guest Speakers: Marian Gad
REGISTRATION DEADLINES:
$25.00 (USD) through October 7
$35.00 (USD) from October 8 - 14
**NO REFUNDS WILL BE HONORED**
Location:
Saint Mary & Saint Athanasius Coptic Orthodox Church
211 US-206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
Time:
8:30AM to 4:30PM
Note for servants: Each servant will be responsible for 8 to 10 youth girls.
SERVANTS: Please note, if you are attending both events, you will need to complete another registration form.