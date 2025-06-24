12th Annual Banquet & Fundraiser

Grants entry to the event for a table of 8, dinner, drinks, door prize tickets for table
Grants entry to the event for a table of 8, VIP Table Gift, dinner, drinks, door prize tickets for table
Grants entry to the event for a table of 8, Table Gun (Winchester Model 70 Ext Tungsten 300 Win Mag), dinner, drinks, door prize tickets for table
Grants entry to the event for a table of 8- FRONT ROW, Table Gun- Weatherby Mark 5 Deluxe in .378 Weatherby Caliber, dinner, drinks, door prize tickets for table
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing