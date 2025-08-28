12th Annual CoDEO Dance Conference

Pueblo, CO 81003, USA
2 Day Conference Admission - adult not bringing students, or bringing less than four students
Educator/Professionals attending with 4 paid student registrations. Chaperones are expected to be onsite throughout the conference to help with supervision of their students.
2 Day Conference Admission - if you are registering a group, please select the number of students you are registering here.
2 Day Conference Admission
1 Day Conference Admission - adult not bringing students, or bringing less than four students
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing