12th Annual Do Better. Be Better. Golf Outing

19 Eagle Ridge Dr

Waverly, IA 50677, USA

Foursome Registration
$400

Registration covers all four golfers in your foursome and includes 18 holes of golf, two golf carts, meals, t-shirts, complimentary gifts, and golfer advantages for each participant.

Hole Sponsorship
$250

Celebrate your business, family, or a loved one by sponsoring a hole. Your sponsorship helps support our mission while showcasing your commitment to the community.

Guest Meal Ticket
$15

Purchase a meal ticket if you are unable to golf but would still like to join us for lunch.

Extra T-Shirt Order
$22

Purchase extra t-shirts for your family and friends that are unable to golf, but would still like to support the Do Better. Be Better. Foundation.

Add a donation for Do Better Be Better Foundation

$

