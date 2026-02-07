12th Annual Elite Reverse Raffle

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About this event
Ticket includes Dinner, open bar and a chance to win one of the cash prizes in the reverse money raffle!
Tickets to be filled out at event for raffle!
This will purchase 8 tickets with a reserved table and enter you into a separate drawing for $250!
Each Ticket includes Dinner, open bar and a chance to win one of the cash prizes in the reverse money raffle!
Tickets to be filled out at event for raffle!
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