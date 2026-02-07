Clinton Wrestling Club

Hosted by

Clinton Wrestling Club

About this event

12th Annual Elite Reverse Raffle

8501 Grossman Rd

Manchester, MI 48158, USA

General admission
$80

Ticket includes Dinner, open bar and a chance to win one of the cash prizes in the reverse money raffle!

Tickets to be filled out at event for raffle!

Table recruiter
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This will purchase 8 tickets with a reserved table and enter you into a separate drawing for $250!
Each Ticket includes Dinner, open bar and a chance to win one of the cash prizes in the reverse money raffle!

Tickets to be filled out at event for raffle!

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