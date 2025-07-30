eventClosed

12th Annual Jack H. Enloe Memorial Golf Scramble

4701 College Ave

Alton, IL 62002, USA

4-Person Team
$400
• 18 Holes of Golf with Carts

• Driving Range (11am-12pm)

• Grab-n-Go Lunch & Post-Event Meal for each golfer

• Two Drink Tickets for each golfer

Single Golfer
$100

• 18 Holes of Golf with Cart

• Driving Range (11am-12pm)

• Grab-n-Go Lunch & Post-Event Meal

• Two Drink Tickets

$5000 - Premier Event Sponsor
$5,000

Three Complimentary Foursomes w/Mulligans, Logo Banner at Registration Table and First Tee and shout out on social media.

$2500 - Gold Event Sponsor
$2,500

Two Complimentary Foursomes w/Mulligans,

Logo Banner at First Tee and shout out on social media.

$1000 - Silver Event Sponsor
$1,000

Complimentary foursome & Hole Sponsor Sign and shout out on social media.

$750 - Dinner Sponsor
$750

This supports our dinner provided to golfers at the conclusion of play. Prominent sign at event and social media shout out.

$500 - Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

Sign prominently displayed on drink cart throughout Scramble Play and mention on social media.

$100 - Hole Sponsor
$100

Sign prominently displayed at one of 18 holes on the course during scramble play and social media shout out,

