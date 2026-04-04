12th Annual Juneteenth Civic Engagement Registration Form - 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until June 15, 2027
This booth space is 10x10
• This vending option is tent & table only.
• Our organization does not provide table or chairs.
*One business per vending space.*
Donations and Sponsorship: While participation is free, donations are appreciated, and sponsorship for Juneteenth is encouraged. If you'd like to sponsor please add a donation in your registration.
No expiration
This booth space is 12x12
• This vending option is tents & tables only.
• Our organization does not provide table or chairs.
*One business per vending space.*
Donations and Sponsorship: While participation is free, donations are appreciated, and sponsorship for Juneteenth is encouraged. If you'd like to sponsor please add a donation in your registration.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!