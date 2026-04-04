The Gainesville - Hall County Black History Society

Offered by

The Gainesville - Hall County Black History Society

About the memberships

12th Annual Juneteenth Civic Engagement Registration Form - 2026

Civic Engagement - Organization/ Company
Free

Valid until June 15, 2027

This booth space is 10x10
• This vending option is tent & table only.
• Our organization does not provide table or chairs.
*One business per vending space.*


Donations and Sponsorship: While participation is free, donations are appreciated, and sponsorship for Juneteenth is encouraged. If you'd like to sponsor please add a donation in your registration.



XL Civic Engagement - Organization/ Company
Free

No expiration

This booth space is 12x12
• This vending option is tents & tables only.
• Our organization does not provide table or chairs.
*One business per vending space.*


Donations and Sponsorship: While participation is free, donations are appreciated, and sponsorship for Juneteenth is encouraged. If you'd like to sponsor please add a donation in your registration.


Add a donation for The Gainesville - Hall County Black History Society

$

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