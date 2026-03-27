12th Annual Juneteenth Vendor Registration - 2026

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About this event
This booth space is 12x12 and $125.00 per space. • This vending option does not include any trucks or trailers. • This vending option is tent & table only. • Our organization does not provide table or chairs. *One business per vending space.*
This booth space is for XL (anything larger than 12x12 tent) food/non-food vending spaces. The fee is $200.00.
• This vending option does not include any trucks or trailers.
• This vending option is tent & table only.
• Our organization does not provide table or chairs.
*One business per vending space.*
This booth space is a little over 3 parking spaces. This space is $200.00 per 4 spaces. *Example: 1 - 4 spaces $200 - 4 - 8 spaces $400 & so on. • This vending option is for all trucks and/or trailers.
The GHCBHS Membership Priority Booths are complimentary at no charge for current GHCBHS Members ONLY. (Please note: Your 2026 GHCBHS Membership Application must be on file prior to May 15, 2026.)
Do you need power?
Any vendor needing additional power please select this option. Your assigned vending location will have access to power. Limited spaces available.
Do you need power?
Any vendor needing additional power please select this option. Your assigned vending location will have access to power. Limited spaces available.
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