12th Annual Juneteenth Volunteer Form - 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until June 3, 2027
The Juneteenth Story
"Truth & Triumph"
This event will take place on Thursday 6/18/26 @ Gainesville High School - The HUB. We ask that all volunteers arrive by 5pm.
Valid until June 3, 2027
Juneteenth Royal Court
"Crowned in Freedom"
This event will take place on Friday, 6/19/26. The location is pending approval and will be announced soon. We ask that all volunteers arrive at 5pm.
Valid until June 3, 2027
Juneteenth Festival "The Power of Us" Strength & Unity This is the final day of our 12th Celebration and it is located at Midland Greenway. This day consist of many hands. We ask that all volunteers prepare to arrive at noon.
Valid until June 3, 2027
I am available for all 3 dates for the 12th Annual Juneteenth Celebration. Prepare to arrive at 5pm on 6/18 and 6/19 Please also prepare to arrive at noon on 6/20.
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