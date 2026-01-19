12th Annual Kentucky Derby Soirée

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy an elegant afternoon at the Kentucky Derby Soirée with reserved general seating, exciting race-day energy, and a beautiful lakeside setting. Your ticket includes access to all event festivities, photo opportunities, and a memorable experience supporting our mission.
Guarantee your group the best seats in the house with a reserved table in a prime viewing area. This option ensures all ten (10) guests are seated together, offering comfort, convenience, and an elevated event experience—perfect for groups celebrating or attending together.
Step into the spotlight as a Paddock Club Sponsor. This level includes reserved seating for three (3) guests at a shared sponsor table, recognition in the event program, and social media acknowledgment. Your name will also appear on shared sponsor signage—perfect visibility at the start of an unforgettable day.
This level is designed for supporters who wish to make a meaningful contribution toward venue costs while receiving recognition and limited event access. This level includes two (2) event seats (non-table seating), half-page advertisement in the official event program, name or logo listing on select sponsor signage, recognition on the event website, and select digital promotions.
Host your guests with distinction as a Triple Crown Sponsor. This level includes seating for five (5) guests, recognition in the event program, social media acknowledgment, and shared sponsor signage—ideal for a premium yet intimate sponsor experience.
Kick off the celebration as the exclusive sponsor of the VIP pre-event experience. This level includes seating for ten (10) guests, premium pre-event access, and special recognition throughout the VIP experience—setting the tone for an elevated Kentucky Derby Soirée.
Make a bold statement as a Run for the Roses Sponsor. This level includes seating for ten (10) guests, prominent recognition in the event program, social media acknowledgment, and shared sponsor signage—perfect for sponsors seeking prestige and strong visibility.
Take the lead as the premier presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby Soirée. This level includes seating for ten (10) guests, top-tier recognition across event branding, promotions, and on-site signage, along with social media acknowledgment. A signature opportunity for maximum visibility and impact.
Your name will be proudly listed in our Kentucky Derby digital event program in appreciation of your support.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!