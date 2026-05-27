Links For Lakers - Driving To Rid Suids

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Links For Lakers - Driving To Rid Suids

About this event

12th Annual Links for Lakers Driving to RID SUIDS

16801 31 Mile Rd

Ray, MI 48096, USA

Golf Registration (Group of 4)
$600

Enjoy a full round of scramble golf, a hot dog at the turn, dinner and beer while helping raise awareness for SUIDS!

Dinner Registration
$40

Enjoy dinner and beer while helping raise awareness for SUIDS!

Generous Donation
Pay what you can

Thank you for your generous donation and support in helping us raise awareness for SUIDS. Your contribution helps us continue educating families, supporting the community, and honoring the lives impacted by SUIDS. We truly appreciate your kindness and commitment to this important cause.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!