12th Annual Links for Lakers Driving to RID SUIDS

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About this event
Enjoy a full round of scramble golf, a hot dog at the turn, dinner and beer while helping raise awareness for SUIDS!
Enjoy dinner and beer while helping raise awareness for SUIDS!
Thank you for your generous donation and support in helping us raise awareness for SUIDS. Your contribution helps us continue educating families, supporting the community, and honoring the lives impacted by SUIDS. We truly appreciate your kindness and commitment to this important cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!