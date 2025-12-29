Motherless Daughters Foundation Champions of Hope Gala

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About this event
General Admission - (One Seat)
Includes Vendor Booth
And General Admission Benefits
One Table - (10 Seats) - Available to Be Donated
Includes Prime Seating, Early Access to Event & Red Carpet
Unable to attend? You can still support the Motherless Daughters Foundation by donating a seat. Your contribution will provide an opportunity for a deserving youth to participate in this special event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!