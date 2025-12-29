Motherless Daughters Inc

Hosted by

Motherless Daughters Inc

About this event

Motherless Daughters Foundation Champions of Hope Gala

265 Peachtree Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

General Admission (Last Call)
$100

General Admission - (One Seat)



Vendor Ticket
$250

Includes Vendor Booth

And General Admission Benefits

Table Ticket Last Call
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One Table - (10 Seats) - Available to Be Donated

Includes Prime Seating, Early Access to Event & Red Carpet

Donation Ticket
$150

Unable to attend? You can still support the Motherless Daughters Foundation by donating a seat. Your contribution will provide an opportunity for a deserving youth to participate in this special event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!