12th Annual MS Crawfish Boil

All you can eat and drink Crawfish, Beer, and Club Specials & Towel.
Garrett’s Towing and Recovery 50/50 Golf Ball Drop
$20
A chance to win CASH! For $20/ball, you are assigned a numbered golf ball that is dropped by helicopter on the driving range. The ball closet to the pin wins half the pot! Ball drop is 3pm! May purchase multiples, the more balls you buy the better your chances! Limited Quantities available!
***In the event of weather, we will turn the helicopter ball drop into a golf ball draw!***
Kids Ticket (12 & under)
$10
All you can eat crawfish!
15 Raffle Tickets
$20
Get your raffle tickets early, and they are ready for you at check-in!
5 Raffle Tickets
$10
Get your raffle tickets early, and they are ready for you at check-in!
1 Raffle Ticket
$3
Get your raffle tickets early, and they are ready for you at check-in!
