Naughty School Girl Run-Shoultz'ze 12th Annual Veteran's Benefit-Durango, CO.

INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: (1) Ticket Entry to Event Grand Prize Drawing, (1) Poker Hand, (1) Men's Shirt or Ladies Shirt, and a Pre-Registration Gift.
Registration starts at 8:30 AM.
- Fill out the Event Waiver Release Form at Event Location.
- Go to Pre-Registration Line.
- Present your E-ticket & Waiver Release.
- Receive your Pre-Registration & Gift Bag. (Please confirm you received your items purchased.)
- Go to Poker Card Drawing Table. (1 CARD)
- CONGRATULATIONS 🎊 You are now ready to have a FUN exciting day of riding and camaraderie with friends all supporting the same goal for our Veteran's. Good luck in the raffles and PLEASE RIDE SAFE.
Food is Available for Purchase:
- Uncle Fixin's will have several types of breakfast burritos.
- Bart's Deli will have food and beverages available.
- Water & Coffee available.
RAFFLE DRAWINGS & ANNOUNCEMENTS: 9:30 A.M.
KICK STANDS UP: 10:00 A.M.
ROUTE: (map available)
- 10:00 A.M.- Greenmount Cemetery, Veteran's Memorial. (Optional) Durango, CO. (3 miles)
- Prayer to the Fallen and Missing.
- 10:30 A.M.-12:00 P.M.-Olde School House Cafe & Saloon, Purgatory, CO. (27 Miles)
- Group Photo
- Poker Card Drawing (1 CARD)
- (3) Raffle Ticket Drawings
- Food Available for Purchase, Pizza Slice/Wings
- 1:30 P.M.-3:00 P.M.-Lake House, Vallecito Lake (56 miles)
- Poker Card Drawing (2 CARDS)
- Food Available for Purchase: (hamburgers/brats/chips/baked beans)
- Jim the owner of the Rocky Mountain General Store is donating all the food sales to the NSGR Veterans Benefit. (custom meats by Jim)
- 3:30 P.M.-5:30 P.M.-Harley Davidson, Durango, CO. (27 miles)
- 4:00 P.M.-LAST CARD (1 CARD)
- Food Available at Bart's Deli.
- Live Music by The Cheese Wizards Playing Rock & Roll, Country Outlaw.
- Biker Weenie Bite
- Dunk A COP!
- Raffles, 50/50 Drawings Awarded
- Best Naughty School Girl, Nun, Father Contest
- GRAND PRIZE DRAWING. (Must Be Present to Win)
INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: (1) Ticket Entry to Event Grand Prize Drawing, (1) Poker Hand, (1) Men's Shirt or Ladies Shirt, and a Pre-Registration Gift.
Registration starts at 8:30 AM.
- Fill out the Event Waiver Release Form at Event Location.
- Go to Pre-Registration Line.
- Present your E-ticket & Waiver Release.
- Receive your Pre-Registration & Gift Bag. (Please confirm you received your items purchased.)
- Go to Poker Card Drawing Table. (1 CARD)
- CONGRATULATIONS 🎊 You are now ready to have a FUN exciting day of riding and camaraderie with friends all supporting the same goal for our Veteran's. Good luck in the raffles and PLEASE RIDE SAFE.
Food is Available for Purchase:
- Uncle Fixin's will have several types of breakfast burritos.
- Bart's Deli will have food and beverages available.
- Water & Coffee available.
RAFFLE DRAWINGS & ANNOUNCEMENTS: 9:30 A.M.
KICK STANDS UP: 10:00 A.M.
ROUTE: (map available)
- 10:00 A.M.- Greenmount Cemetery, Veteran's Memorial. (Optional) Durango, CO. (3 miles)
- Prayer to the Fallen and Missing.
- 10:30 A.M.-12:00 P.M.-Olde School House Cafe & Saloon, Purgatory, CO. (27 Miles)
- Group Photo
- Poker Card Drawing (1 CARD)
- (3) Raffle Ticket Drawings
- Food Available for Purchase, Pizza Slice/Wings
- 1:30 P.M.-3:00 P.M.-Lake House, Vallecito Lake (56 miles)
- Poker Card Drawing (2 CARDS)
- Food Available for Purchase: (hamburgers/brats/chips/baked beans)
- Jim the owner of the Rocky Mountain General Store is donating all the food sales to the NSGR Veterans Benefit. (custom meats by Jim)
- 3:30 P.M.-5:30 P.M.-Harley Davidson, Durango, CO. (27 miles)
- 4:00 P.M.-LAST CARD (1 CARD)
- Food Available at Bart's Deli.
- Live Music by The Cheese Wizards Playing Rock & Roll, Country Outlaw.
- Biker Weenie Bite
- Dunk A COP!
- Raffles, 50/50 Drawings Awarded
- Best Naughty School Girl, Nun, Father Contest
- GRAND PRIZE DRAWING. (Must Be Present to Win)