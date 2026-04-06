Shoultz'ze Special Events, LLC

Hosted by

Shoultz'ze Special Events, LLC

About this event

Naughty School Girl Run-Shoultz'ze 12th Annual Veteran's Benefit-Durango, CO.

Durango Harley Davidson

Admission Per Person
$40
Available until Jun 24

INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: (1) Ticket Entry to Event Grand Prize Drawing, (1) Poker Hand, (1) Men's Shirt or Ladies Shirt, and a Pre-Registration Gift.


Registration starts at 8:30 AM.

  • Fill out the Event Waiver Release Form at Event Location.
  • Go to Pre-Registration Line.
  • Present your E-ticket & Waiver Release.
  • Receive your Pre-Registration & Gift Bag. (Please confirm you received your items purchased.)
  • Go to Poker Card Drawing Table. (1 CARD)
  • CONGRATULATIONS 🎊 You are now ready to have a FUN exciting day of riding and camaraderie with friends all supporting the same goal for our Veteran's. Good luck in the raffles and PLEASE RIDE SAFE.

Food is Available for Purchase:

  • Uncle Fixin's will have several types of breakfast burritos.
  • Bart's Deli will have food and beverages available.
  • Water & Coffee available.

RAFFLE DRAWINGS & ANNOUNCEMENTS: 9:30 A.M.


KICK STANDS UP: 10:00 A.M.


ROUTE: (map available)

  • 10:00 A.M.- Greenmount Cemetery, Veteran's Memorial. (Optional) Durango, CO. (3 miles)
    • Prayer to the Fallen and Missing.
  • 10:30 A.M.-12:00 P.M.-Olde School House Cafe & Saloon, Purgatory, CO. (27 Miles)
    • Group Photo
    • Poker Card Drawing (1 CARD)
    • (3) Raffle Ticket Drawings
    • Food Available for Purchase, Pizza Slice/Wings
  • 1:30 P.M.-3:00 P.M.-Lake House, Vallecito Lake (56 miles)
    • Poker Card Drawing (2 CARDS)
    • Food Available for Purchase: (hamburgers/brats/chips/baked beans)
    • Jim the owner of the Rocky Mountain General Store is donating all the food sales to the NSGR Veterans Benefit. (custom meats by Jim)
  • 3:30 P.M.-5:30 P.M.-Harley Davidson, Durango, CO. (27 miles)
  • 4:00 P.M.-LAST CARD (1 CARD)
    • Food Available at Bart's Deli.
    • Live Music by The Cheese Wizards Playing Rock & Roll, Country Outlaw.
    • Biker Weenie Bite
    • Dunk A COP!
    • Raffles, 50/50 Drawings Awarded
    • Best Naughty School Girl, Nun, Father Contest
    • GRAND PRIZE DRAWING. (Must Be Present to Win)


25 Raffle Tickets
$20
Available until Jun 24

$20.00 – 25 Raffle Tickets

(Yellow Ticket)

150 Raffle Tickets
$100
Available until Jun 24

$100.00 – 150 Raffle Tickets

(Yellow Ticket)

50/50 Cash Split Raffle Ticket
$20
Available until Jun 24

$20 – 50/50 Cash Split Ticket

(Green Ticket)

Naughty School Girl Run Limited Addition Challenge Coin
$10
Available until Jun 24

Limited Addition

Extra Poker Hand
$5
Available until Jun 24

Unlimited

Extra Men's Shirt Medium
$25
Available until Jun 24
Extra Men's Shirt Large
$25
Available until Jun 24
Extra Men's Shirt X-Large
$25
Available until Jun 24
Extra Men's Shirt XX-Large
$25
Available until Jun 24
Extra Men's Shirt XXX-Large
$30
Available until Jun 24
Extra Men's Shirt XXXX-Large
$30
Available until Jun 24
Extra-Ladies Shirt XS
$25
Available until Jun 24
Extra-Ladies Shirt Small
$25
Available until Jun 24
Extra-Ladies Shirt Medium
$25
Available until Jun 24
Extra-Ladies Shirt Large
$25
Available until Jun 24
Extra-Ladies Shirt X-Large
$25
Available until Jun 24
Extra-Ladies Shirt XX-Large
$25
Available until Jun 24
Extra-Ladies Shirt XXX-Large
$25
Available until Jun 24
Extra-Ladies Shirt XXXX-Large
$25
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