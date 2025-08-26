12th Annual Ping Pong Ball

Escape to the heart of California’s wine country with a luxurious 4-night stay in a private home at the prestigious Four Seasons Napa Valley. This exclusive retreat is set amidst rolling vineyards and offers world-class amenities and a serene atmosphere, blending relaxation with sophistication. Your stay in this stunning estate includes breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, elegant accommodations, and personalized service that will make your visit truly extraordinary.