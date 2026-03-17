12th Annual Ravenna Invitational Auction Donation Form

Thank you for contributing to our fabulous auction! Select "1" from the dropdown menu and input your donation information under "Buyer Details."
A separate form must be completed for each item you are donating.
Thank you for contributing to our fabulous auction! Select "1" from the dropdown menu and input your donation information under "Buyer Details."
A separate form must be completed for each item you are donating.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!