12th Annual Ravenna Invitational Sponsorship Opportunities

• (4) Foursomes with the option to fill spots with our honored veterans

• (16) Premium Tee Prize Packages with additional exclusive gifts for you and your guests

• (16) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast with Reserved Seating*

• Your Logo on Custom Tournament Gift for Participants

• Option to have a booth at one of the holes on the course

• Your golf carts stocked with Top Shelf Cooler Pack

• Opportunity to Include Veteran(s) as Part of Foursome(s)

• Full Page Ad in Event Program

• Sponsorship Recognition Award

• Option to Provide an Item in Every Tee Prize Package

• Name/Logo Recognition in Key Location on All Promotional and Printed Materials, Event Website, Signage, Select Tee Signs, Social Media, and Press Releases

• Naming Recognition for an IHF Grant in 2024

• (1) Dedicated Social Media Post from IHF and Ravenna Country Club

• Opportunity to Speak During Opening Remarks

• Name/Logo Recognition on IHF Website as key partner

• Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament*

*Additional Hero Community Breakfast and afternoon reception and mixer tickets are complimentary upon request





Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 to arrange payment.