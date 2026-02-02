Infinite Hero Foundation

12th Annual Ravenna Invitational Sponsorship Opportunities

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$50,000

(4) Foursomes with the option to fill spots with our honored veterans
(16) Premium Tee Prize Packages with additional exclusive gifts for you and your guests
(16) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast with Reserved Seating*
Your Logo on Custom Tournament Gift for Participants
Option to have a booth at one of the holes on the course
Your golf carts stocked with Top Shelf Cooler Pack
Opportunity to Include Veteran(s) as Part of Foursome(s)
Full Page Ad in Event Program
Sponsorship Recognition Award
Option to Provide an Item in Every Tee Prize Package
Name/Logo Recognition in Key Location on All Promotional and Printed Materials, Event Website, Signage, Select Tee Signs, Social Media, and Press Releases
Naming Recognition for an IHF Grant in 2024
(1) Dedicated Social Media Post from IHF and Ravenna Country Club
Opportunity to Speak During Opening Remarks
Name/Logo Recognition on IHF Website as key partner
Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament*
*Additional Hero Community Breakfast and afternoon reception and mixer tickets are complimentary upon request


Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 to arrange payment.

Freedom Sponsor item
Freedom Sponsor
$25,000

(3) Foursomes with the option to fill spots with our honored veteran guests
(12) Premium Tee Prize Packages
(12) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast with Reserved Seating*
Your Logo on Custom Tournament Gift for Participants
Option to have a booth at one of the holes on the course
Opportunity to Include a Veteran as Part of Foursome(s)
Half Page Ad in Event Program
Sponsorship Recognition Award
Option to Provide an Item in Every Tee Prize Package
Recognition on Printed Materials, Website, Social Media, Press Releases
Naming Recognition for an IHF Grant in 2024
Dedicated Social Media Post from IHF and Ravenna Country Club
Logo Recognition on (1) Tee Sign and Event Signage
Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament*

*Additional Hero Community Breakfast and afternoon reception and mixer tickets are complimentary upon request


PPlease contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange payment.

Patriotism Sponsor item
Patriotism Sponsor
$20,000

(3) Foursomes with the option to fill spots with our honored veteran guests
(12) Premium Tee Prize Packages
(12) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast*
Your Logo on Custom Tournament Gift for Participants
Option to have a booth at one of the holes on the course
Opportunity to Include a Veteran as Part of Foursome(s)
Half Page Ad in Event Program
Sponsorship Recognition Award
Option to Provide an Item in Every Tee Prize Package
Recognition on Printed Materials, Website, Social Media, Press Releases
(1) Dedicated Social Media Post from IHF and Ravenna Country Club
Logo Recognition on (1) Tee Sign and Event Signage
Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament*
*Additional Hero Community Breakfast and afternoon reception and mixer tickets are complimentary upon request


Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange payment.

Integrity Sponsor item
Integrity Sponsor
$15,000

(2) Foursomes with the option to fill spots with our honored veteran guests
(8) Premium Tee Prize Packages
(8) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast*
Option to have a booth at one of the holes on the course
Opportunity to Include a Veteran as Part of Foursome(s)
Half Page Ad in Event Program
Sponsorship Recognition Award
Option to Provide an Item in Every Tee Prize Package
Recognition on Printed Materials, Website, Social Media, Press Releases
(1) Dedicated Social Media Post from IHF and Ravenna Country Club
Logo Recognition on (1) Tee Sign and Event Signage
Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament*
*Additional Hero Community Breakfast and afternoon reception and mixer tickets are complimentary upon request


Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange payment.

Courage Sponsor item
Courage Sponsor
$10,000

(2) Foursomes with the option to fill spots with our honored veteran guests
(8) Premium Tee Prize Packages
(8) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast*
Option to have a booth at one of the holes on the course
Opportunity to Include a Veteran as Part of Foursome(s)
Half Page Ad in Event Program
Sponsorship Recognition Award
Option to Provide an Item in Every Tee Prize Package
Recognition on Printed Materials, Website, Social Media, Press Releases
o Dedicated Social Media Post from IHF and Ravenna Country Club
Logo Recognition on (1) Tee Sign and Event Signage
Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament*
*Additional Hero Community Breakfast and afternoon reception and mixer tickets are complimentary upon request


Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange payment.

Commitment Sponsor item
Commitment Sponsor
$5,000

Foursome
(4) Tee Prize Packages
(4) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast
Recognition on Printed Materials, Website, Social Media, Press Releases
Logo Recognition on Event Signage and Event Program
Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament


Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange a check payment.

Citizenship Sponsor item
Citizenship Sponsor
$2,500

Logo displayed on Event Signage and Event Program
No personal attendance at event. Player Positions Donated to Veterans.


Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange a check payment.

Single Player item
Single Player
$1,250

Single Player Position
Tee Prize Package
Ticket to the Heroes Community Breakfast and Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament


Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange a check payment.

Tee Sign Sponsor item
Tee Sign Sponsor
$500

Logo Recognition on (1) Tee Sign


Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange a check payment.

