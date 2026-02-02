12th Annual Ravenna Invitational Sponsorship Opportunities

Hosted by
About this event
• (4) Foursomes with the option to fill spots with our honored veterans
• (16) Premium Tee Prize Packages with additional exclusive gifts for you and your guests
• (16) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast with Reserved Seating*
• Your Logo on Custom Tournament Gift for Participants
• Option to have a booth at one of the holes on the course
• Your golf carts stocked with Top Shelf Cooler Pack
• Opportunity to Include Veteran(s) as Part of Foursome(s)
• Full Page Ad in Event Program
• Sponsorship Recognition Award
• Option to Provide an Item in Every Tee Prize Package
• Name/Logo Recognition in Key Location on All Promotional and Printed Materials, Event Website, Signage, Select Tee Signs, Social Media, and Press Releases
• Naming Recognition for an IHF Grant in 2024
• (1) Dedicated Social Media Post from IHF and Ravenna Country Club
• Opportunity to Speak During Opening Remarks
• Name/Logo Recognition on IHF Website as key partner
• Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament*
*Additional Hero Community Breakfast and afternoon reception and mixer tickets are complimentary upon request
Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 to arrange payment.
• (3) Foursomes with the option to fill spots with our honored veteran guests
• (12) Premium Tee Prize Packages
• (12) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast with Reserved Seating*
• Your Logo on Custom Tournament Gift for Participants
• Option to have a booth at one of the holes on the course
• Opportunity to Include a Veteran as Part of Foursome(s)
• Half Page Ad in Event Program
• Sponsorship Recognition Award
• Option to Provide an Item in Every Tee Prize Package
• Recognition on Printed Materials, Website, Social Media, Press Releases
• Naming Recognition for an IHF Grant in 2024
• Dedicated Social Media Post from IHF and Ravenna Country Club
• Logo Recognition on (1) Tee Sign and Event Signage
• Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament*
*Additional Hero Community Breakfast and afternoon reception and mixer tickets are complimentary upon request
PPlease contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange payment.
• (3) Foursomes with the option to fill spots with our honored veteran guests
• (12) Premium Tee Prize Packages
• (12) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast*
• Your Logo on Custom Tournament Gift for Participants
• Option to have a booth at one of the holes on the course
• Opportunity to Include a Veteran as Part of Foursome(s)
• Half Page Ad in Event Program
• Sponsorship Recognition Award
• Option to Provide an Item in Every Tee Prize Package
• Recognition on Printed Materials, Website, Social Media, Press Releases
• (1) Dedicated Social Media Post from IHF and Ravenna Country Club
• Logo Recognition on (1) Tee Sign and Event Signage
• Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament*
*Additional Hero Community Breakfast and afternoon reception and mixer tickets are complimentary upon request
Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange payment.
• (2) Foursomes with the option to fill spots with our honored veteran guests
• (8) Premium Tee Prize Packages
• (8) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast*
• Option to have a booth at one of the holes on the course
• Opportunity to Include a Veteran as Part of Foursome(s)
• Half Page Ad in Event Program
• Sponsorship Recognition Award
• Option to Provide an Item in Every Tee Prize Package
• Recognition on Printed Materials, Website, Social Media, Press Releases
• (1) Dedicated Social Media Post from IHF and Ravenna Country Club
• Logo Recognition on (1) Tee Sign and Event Signage
• Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament*
*Additional Hero Community Breakfast and afternoon reception and mixer tickets are complimentary upon request
Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange payment.
• (2) Foursomes with the option to fill spots with our honored veteran guests
• (8) Premium Tee Prize Packages
• (8) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast*
• Option to have a booth at one of the holes on the course
• Opportunity to Include a Veteran as Part of Foursome(s)
• Half Page Ad in Event Program
• Sponsorship Recognition Award
• Option to Provide an Item in Every Tee Prize Package
• Recognition on Printed Materials, Website, Social Media, Press Releases
o Dedicated Social Media Post from IHF and Ravenna Country Club
• Logo Recognition on (1) Tee Sign and Event Signage
• Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament*
*Additional Hero Community Breakfast and afternoon reception and mixer tickets are complimentary upon request
Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange payment.
• Foursome
• (4) Tee Prize Packages
• (4) Tickets to the Heroes Community Breakfast
• Recognition on Printed Materials, Website, Social Media, Press Releases
• Logo Recognition on Event Signage and Event Program
• Invitation to Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament
Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange a check payment.
• Logo displayed on Event Signage and Event Program
• No personal attendance at event. Player Positions Donated to Veterans.
Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange a check payment.
• Single Player Position
• Tee Prize Package
• Ticket to the Heroes Community Breakfast and Afternoon Reception and Mixer Following Tournament
Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange a check payment.
• Logo Recognition on (1) Tee Sign
Please contact Courtney Janes at 949-397-4096 or [email protected] to arrange a check payment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!