12th Annual Riddick's Ride Bike Run

Includes lunch, t-shirt, and participant raffle ticket. *Participants who register after June 21st will be mailed a t-shirt after the event*
Passenger
$35
Driver (Car)
$40
Fuel Sponsor
$500
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location
- Name on our Website
- Name on our Social Media
EVO Package - Event Sponsorship
$250
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location
- Name on our Website
Shovelhead Package - Event Sponsorship
$500
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location
- Name on our Website
- Name on our Social Media
Panhead Package - Event Sponsorship
$1,000
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location
- Name on our Website
- Name on our Social Media
- Name on Banner at Stops
Knucklehead Package - Event Sponsorship
$1,500
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location
- Name on our Website with your website link
- Name on our Social Media
- Name on Banner at Stops
- Your Company will be announced at Ending Location as "Sponsor of The Hour" during Raffles
Flathead Package - Event Sponsorship
$2,000
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location
- Name on our Website with your website link
- Name on our Social Media
- Name on Banner at Stops
- Your Company will be announced at Ending Location as "Sponsor of The Hour" during Raffles
- Your Company Logo on looping video at Riddick's Ride Lending Garage
T-Shirt Sponsor
$2,500
- Company Logo on shirt within design
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location
- Your Company will be announced at Ending Location as "Sponsor of the Hour" during Raffles
- Name on our Website with your website link
- Name on our Social Media
- Name on Banner at Stops
Traffic Blocker
$40
Thank you for volunteering to be a Traffic Blocker. Your role is crucial to making our Ride a success!
We would like to give you this complimentary Rider ticket; which includes lunch, a high visibility t-shirt, gas card and one participant raffle ticket.
*Passenger tickets are available for purchase.
Add a donation for Riddicks Ride Foundation
$
