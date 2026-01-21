Riddicks Ride Foundation

12th Annual Riddick's Ride Bike Run

1040 Lake Ave

Woodstock, IL 60098, USA

Rider
$40
Includes lunch, t-shirt, and participant raffle ticket. *Participants who register after June 21st will be mailed a t-shirt after the event*
Passenger
$35
Includes lunch, t-shirt, and participant raffle ticket. *Participants who register after June 21st will be mailed a t-shirt after the event*
Driver (Car)
$40
Includes lunch, t-shirt, and participant raffle ticket. *Participants who register after June 21st will be mailed a t-shirt after the event*
Fuel Sponsor
$500
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location - Name on our Website - Name on our Social Media
EVO Package - Event Sponsorship
$250
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location - Name on our Website
Shovelhead Package - Event Sponsorship
$500
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location - Name on our Website - Name on our Social Media
Panhead Package - Event Sponsorship
$1,000
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location - Name on our Website - Name on our Social Media - Name on Banner at Stops
Knucklehead Package - Event Sponsorship
$1,500
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location - Name on our Website with your website link - Name on our Social Media - Name on Banner at Stops - Your Company will be announced at Ending Location as "Sponsor of The Hour" during Raffles
Flathead Package - Event Sponsorship
$2,000
- Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location - Name on our Website with your website link - Name on our Social Media - Name on Banner at Stops - Your Company will be announced at Ending Location as "Sponsor of The Hour" during Raffles - Your Company Logo on looping video at Riddick's Ride Lending Garage
T-Shirt Sponsor
$2,500
- Company Logo on shirt within design - Name on Thank You Banner at Starting Location - Your Company will be announced at Ending Location as "Sponsor of the Hour" during Raffles - Name on our Website with your website link - Name on our Social Media - Name on Banner at Stops
Traffic Blocker
$40
Thank you for volunteering to be a Traffic Blocker. Your role is crucial to making our Ride a success! We would like to give you this complimentary Rider ticket; which includes lunch, a high visibility t-shirt, gas card and one participant raffle ticket. *Passenger tickets are available for purchase.
