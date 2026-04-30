12th Annual River School Campout!

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About this event
Pitch your 6+ person tent on the lower athletic field and spend the night!
You will not have an assigned plot - the field will be first come first served. Please help use the space efficiently so we have room for all attendees
Pitch your 5 person (or smaller) tent on the lower athletic field and spend the night!
You will not have an assigned plot - the field will be first come first served. Please help use the space efficiently so we have room for all attendees
See event description for meal information
See event description for meal information
$
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