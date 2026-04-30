Carmel River Dads, INC

Hosted by

Carmel River Dads, INC

About this event

12th Annual River School Campout!

2770 15th Ave

Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923

Register to Camp - Large Tent (6+ Person)
$50

Pitch your 6+ person tent on the lower athletic field and spend the night!

You will not have an assigned plot - the field will be first come first served. Please help use the space efficiently so we have room for all attendees

Register to Camp - Small Tent (5 Person or smaller)
$35

Pitch your 5 person (or smaller) tent on the lower athletic field and spend the night!

You will not have an assigned plot - the field will be first come first served. Please help use the space efficiently so we have room for all attendees

Adult Meal Ticket (includes Dinner and Breakfast)
$30

See event description for meal information

Child Meal Ticket (Dinner and Breakfast)
$15

See event description for meal information

Add a donation for Carmel River Dads, INC

$

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