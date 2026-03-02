12th Annual Southwest Section Conference

About this event
Full Conference Friday-Sunday. Banquet sold separately.
Children 18 and under. Full Conference Friday-Sunday. Banquet sold separately.
Full Conference Friday-Sunday. Banquet sold separately.
Individual Ticket
REGISTRATION REQUIRED, SPACE LIMITED. For Imams & other leaders (Sisters & Brothers) who actively participate in running their communities.
Price is exclusively for those who purchased conference packages.
Vendors MUST register for conference. One 6ft table with chair in the Conference Room. Limited tables. Vending from Friday after Jumu'ah thru Sunday. Vending instructions and agreement will be sent to your email when available.
•Ads must be picture-ready (JPG, PNG, PDF, DOC, EPS) 8.5x11
•DEADLINE MARCH 27TH
•Submit ad upon payment to [email protected]
•Questions: (210) 446-7910
•Ads must be picture-ready (JPG, PNG, PDF, DOC, EPS) 8" × 5.25" or 3.875" × 10.5"
•Ads must be picture-ready (JPG, PNG, PDF, DOC, EPS) 3.875" × 5.25" or 8" × 2.5"
•Ads must be picture-ready (JPG, PNG, PDF, DOC, EPS) 3.5" × 2"
•One line only for each ticket
•Send in an email or email attachment
NO REFUNDS
•Follow link to complete listing: https://tinyurl.com/muslimbusinesslisting
•One business or organization listing per ticket. Multiple listings permitted.
•Must be BASED IN ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, OKLAHOMA, OR TEXAS.
•Will be published in Souvenir Booklet
•DEADLINE MARCH 27TH.
•Questions: (210) 446-7910
$
