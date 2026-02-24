12th Annual Southwest Washington Writers Conference

About this event
Enjoy both days: Friday's Master Classes, and Saturday's Conference Workshops. This price is the best deal.
Enjoy two 3-hour Master Classes on Friday only.
This is the best price for this option.
Enjoy a full day of Workshops, Keynote Speakers, and writing community on Saturday only.
This is the best price for this option.
Students enjoy both days: Friday's Master Classes, and Saturday's Conference Workshops.
Students enjoy Friday's Master Class only.
Students enjoy Saturday's Conference only.
Optional add-on for the Evening with Authors event on Friday, September 11, 2026.
$
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