Southwest Washington Writers Conference

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Southwest Washington Writers Conference

About this event

12th Annual Southwest Washington Writers Conference

600 Centralia College Blvd

Centralia, WA 98531, USA

Early Registration - Friday Master Class/Saturday Conference
$160
Available until Jul 1

Enjoy both days: Friday's Master Classes, and Saturday's Conference Workshops. This price is the best deal.

Early Registration - Friday Master Class Only
$100
Available until Jul 1

Enjoy two 3-hour Master Classes on Friday only.

This is the best price for this option.

Early Registration - Saturday Conference Only
$100
Available until Jul 1

Enjoy a full day of Workshops, Keynote Speakers, and writing community on Saturday only.

This is the best price for this option.

Student (Early) Registration - Conference and Master Class
$150
Available until Jul 1

Students enjoy both days: Friday's Master Classes, and Saturday's Conference Workshops.

Student (Early) Registration - Friday Master Class Only
$90
Available until Jul 1

Students enjoy Friday's Master Class only.

Student (Early) Registration - Saturday Conference Only
$90
Available until Jul 1

Students enjoy Saturday's Conference only.

Evening with Authors
$20

Optional add-on for the Evening with Authors event on Friday, September 11, 2026.

Add a donation for Southwest Washington Writers Conference

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