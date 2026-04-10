The A.C.E Foundation

Hosted by

The A.C.E Foundation

About this event

12th Annual "Swing for a Cause" Golf Tournament

818 Tangle Ridge Dr

Grand Prairie, TX 75052, USA

Individual Golfer Entry Fee
$150

Entry fee for one golfer

4 Foursome Entry Fee
$600

Entry fee for a team of four golfers

Platinum Sponsorship
$6,000

Title Sponsor! Name and Logo on all print material, Registration site, and Banners; Two (2) four person teams; Recognition Plaque; First Choice of Specialty Hole Advertising; Can provide samples for gift bags

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Name and Logo on registration site and banners; Two (2) four person teams; Recognition Plaque; Second Choice of Specialty Hole Advertising; Can provide samples for gift bags

Silver Sponsorship
$3,000

Name and Logo on registration site and banners; One (1) four person team; Recognition Plaque; Regular Hole Advertising; Can provide samples for gift bags

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500

Name and Logo on Registration Site and banners; One (1) four person team; Regular Hole Advertising; Recognition Award

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on banner; Regular Hole Advertisement; Recognition Award

Awards and Reception Sponsorship
$500

Special recognition and acknowledgment during tournament; Name/Logo on banner

Closest to The Pin Sponsorship
$500

Special recognition and acknowledgement during tournament; Regular hole sign advertisement

Putting Contest Sponsorship
$500

Special recognition and acknowledgement during tournament; Regular hole sign advertisement

Business Advertisement
$500

Special recognition during the tournament and reception; Regular hole sign advertisement

Hole in One Contest Sponsorship
$350

Custom Hole Sign Displaying Company Logo or Artwork and/or Information of your choosing. (please provide highest resolution possible)

Hole Sponsor Advertisements
$200

Special recognition and acknowledgement during tournament; Name and/or logo on Hole Sign; Must Submit Artwork or Logo Before October 1st.

One Kappa Sponsor
$100

Kappas supporting Kappas

Lunch Only
$20

Lunch only ticket. No golf entry

Add a donation for The A.C.E Foundation

$

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