12th Annual "Swing for a Cause" Golf Tournament

About this event
Entry fee for one golfer
Entry fee for a team of four golfers
Title Sponsor! Name and Logo on all print material, Registration site, and Banners; Two (2) four person teams; Recognition Plaque; First Choice of Specialty Hole Advertising; Can provide samples for gift bags
Name and Logo on registration site and banners; Two (2) four person teams; Recognition Plaque; Second Choice of Specialty Hole Advertising; Can provide samples for gift bags
Name and Logo on registration site and banners; One (1) four person team; Recognition Plaque; Regular Hole Advertising; Can provide samples for gift bags
Name and Logo on Registration Site and banners; One (1) four person team; Regular Hole Advertising; Recognition Award
Logo on banner; Regular Hole Advertisement; Recognition Award
Special recognition and acknowledgment during tournament; Name/Logo on banner
Special recognition and acknowledgement during tournament; Regular hole sign advertisement
Special recognition and acknowledgement during tournament; Regular hole sign advertisement
Special recognition during the tournament and reception; Regular hole sign advertisement
Custom Hole Sign Displaying Company Logo or Artwork and/or Information of your choosing. (please provide highest resolution possible)
Special recognition and acknowledgement during tournament; Name and/or logo on Hole Sign; Must Submit Artwork or Logo Before October 1st.
Kappas supporting Kappas
Lunch only ticket. No golf entry
$
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