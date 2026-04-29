Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce

About this event

12th Annual Taste of Yuba-Sutter KIDS ZONE APPLICATION

442 Franklin Ave

Yuba City, CA 95991, USA

Chamber Member
Free

Vendors are responsible for their own set up and tear down. No electricity or water provided unless pre-approved. All food vendors must comply with county health regulations.

Non-Profit Organization
Free

For Non-Profit organizations providing an activity for the Kids Zone

Non-Chamber Member
$50

Vendors are responsible for their own set up and tear down. No electricity or water provided unless pre-approved. All food vendors must comply with county health regulations.

Table Rental
$10

8 ft. tables

Chair Rental
$1.50

Folding chairs available

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!