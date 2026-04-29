12th Annual Taste of Yuba-Sutter KIDS ZONE APPLICATION

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About this event
Vendors are responsible for their own set up and tear down. No electricity or water provided unless pre-approved. All food vendors must comply with county health regulations.
For Non-Profit organizations providing an activity for the Kids Zone
Vendors are responsible for their own set up and tear down. No electricity or water provided unless pre-approved. All food vendors must comply with county health regulations.
8 ft. tables
Folding chairs available
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