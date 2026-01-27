12th Annual Villager Awards! - Where “Lifting As We Climb” is Unveiled and Celebrated as a Way of Life!

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About this event
Long Beach, CA 90802, USA, Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Early Bird Tickets are available until May 15, 2026 or until sold out!
Note: Early Ticketing is recommended as this is always a “Sold Out” event, thanks to attendees who truly believe in the importance of “lifting as we climb” as a way of life and community empowerment.
Open seating tickets available starting May 15, 2026, and ending June 1, 2026 or until Sold Out!
Please note: No tickets will be sold at the door!
Persons who become recurrent donors to Aframglobal Organization Inc in support of its ongoing projects including the Annual Villager Awards will receive the following:
$
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