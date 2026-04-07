Women Veterans Ignited, Inc.

Hosted by

Women Veterans Ignited, Inc.

About this event

12th Annual Women Veterans Recognition Week

WOR Opening Ceremony & Proclamation, June 8
Free

Choose this ticket if you plan to attend the Opening Ceremony and Proclamation Presentation

Jacksonville City Hall Atrium

117 W Duval St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Monday, June 8th at 10:00 AM

WOR Lunch & Learn, June 9
$20

Choose this ticket if you plan to attend the Lunch & Learn
River Club

1 W Independent Dr #3500, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Tuesday, June 9th | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

HerHEALTHYLife Cohort 6 Graduation, June 10
Free

Choose this ticket if you plan to attend the HerHEALTHYLife Cohort 6 Graduation Ceremony
Women Veterans Ignited Office

835 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Wednesday, June 10th | 10:00 AM

Women's Mini Retreat, June 11
$10

Choose this ticket if you plan to attend the Women’s Mini Retreat
Salem Centre

7235 Bentley Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Thursday, June 11th | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Women Veterans Recognition Gala, June 13
$100
Available until Apr 30

Choose this ticket if you plan to attend the Gala
Southbank Hotel Jacksonville Riverwalk

1515 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Saturday, June 13th | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM


Ticket Pricing:

  • Early Bird: $100 (until April 30th, 11:55 PM)
  • May: $150 (until May 31st, 11:55 PM)
  • June and at the Door: $200
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