12th Annual Women Veterans Recognition Week

Hosted by
About this event
Choose this ticket if you plan to attend the Opening Ceremony and Proclamation Presentation
Jacksonville City Hall Atrium
117 W Duval St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Monday, June 8th at 10:00 AM
Choose this ticket if you plan to attend the Lunch & Learn
River Club
1 W Independent Dr #3500, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Tuesday, June 9th | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Choose this ticket if you plan to attend the HerHEALTHYLife Cohort 6 Graduation Ceremony
Women Veterans Ignited Office
835 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Wednesday, June 10th | 10:00 AM
Choose this ticket if you plan to attend the Women’s Mini Retreat
Salem Centre
7235 Bentley Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Thursday, June 11th | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Choose this ticket if you plan to attend the Gala
Southbank Hotel Jacksonville Riverwalk
1515 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Saturday, June 13th | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Ticket Pricing:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!