12th Pastoral Anniversary & Retirement Gala for Rev. Dr. Lisa Jenkins Brown

Scavello's On The Island

101 City Island Ave, Bronx, NY 10464, USA

Regular Individual Ticket
$200
Children's Ticket
$100

Children 10 and under have full access to buffet during cocktail hour as well the children's meal during dinner.

Black Squad Sponsorship
$3,500

- One premium placed table of 10 guests at the Celebration Gala,
- a full-page color ad as a Black Squad Sponsor
- logo included on all printed event materials
- logo to be included on the Gala celebration website
- logo on the Gala program cover
- recognition throughout the program by Emcee and DJ as a Black Squad Sponsor
- pre/post-event social media exposure

Gold Squad Sponsorship
$1,500

- Five guest tickets at at premium placed table at the Celebration Gala,
- a half-page color ad in the souvenir book, as a Gold Squad Sponsor
- logo included on all printed event materials,
- logo to be included on the Gala celebration website and
- recognition throughout the program by Emcee and DJ as a Gold Squad Sponsor
- pre/post-event social media exposure

