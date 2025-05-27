12th Pastoral Anniversary & Retirement Gala for Rev. Dr. Lisa Jenkins Brown

Hosted by
About this event
101 City Island Ave, Bronx, NY 10464, USA
Children 10 and under have full access to buffet during cocktail hour as well the children's meal during dinner.
- One premium placed table of 10 guests at the Celebration Gala,
- a full-page color ad as a Black Squad Sponsor
- logo included on all printed event materials
- logo to be included on the Gala celebration website
- logo on the Gala program cover
- recognition throughout the program by Emcee and DJ as a Black Squad Sponsor
- pre/post-event social media exposure
- Five guest tickets at at premium placed table at the Celebration Gala,
- a half-page color ad in the souvenir book, as a Gold Squad Sponsor
- logo included on all printed event materials,
- logo to be included on the Gala celebration website and
- recognition throughout the program by Emcee and DJ as a Gold Squad Sponsor
- pre/post-event social media exposure
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!